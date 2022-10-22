WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,085 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 41,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.69.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.