WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) by 210.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WW International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of WW International by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of WW International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of WW opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.44 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. Analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on WW International from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

WW International Profile

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

