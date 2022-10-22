Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 54.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 90.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 17.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WYNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

