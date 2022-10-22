Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

