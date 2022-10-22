Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,583 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,478 shares of company stock worth $1,556,509 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $291.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.97.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.