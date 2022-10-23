14,063 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 613,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 572,737 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,465,000 after acquiring an additional 383,047 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after acquiring an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 11,264 shares of company stock worth $225,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

RAMP stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.12.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

