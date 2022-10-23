14,083 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,083 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $55.74 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on LPX. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

