172,009 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 172,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $64,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $308,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.