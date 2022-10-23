17,956 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jabil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Jabil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Jabil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 56,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.