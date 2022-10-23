20,527 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.41.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 102.74%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

