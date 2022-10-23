2,895 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.
In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
