2,895 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

