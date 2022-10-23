44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,704 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $263.36.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

