55,124 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after buying an additional 1,541,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $15,908,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $417.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.29%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.