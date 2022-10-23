55,124 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after buying an additional 1,541,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $15,908,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance
Shares of SBLK stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $33.99.
Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.29%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 75.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
