5,950 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $46.60 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

