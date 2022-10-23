6,970 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OVV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

