Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,159 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $11,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $86.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

