ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 111.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 539,390 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,066,000 after buying an additional 498,832 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,653,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after buying an additional 307,898 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $9,524,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $8,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Stephens started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

