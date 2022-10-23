Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,954,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $171.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.46. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

