AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,108 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 30.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 214.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 123,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 72,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.82. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 234.06%.

In other news, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,750 shares in the company, valued at $306,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barrett Mooney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

