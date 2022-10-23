Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $116,350.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $688,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $119.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

