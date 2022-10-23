Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 322.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 475,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 78,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

