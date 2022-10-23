Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Insider Activity at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

