Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $70,526,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,557 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

