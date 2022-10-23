Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 90,363 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,363 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIO. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

CIO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

