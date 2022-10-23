Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,119 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,391,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 10.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in United Community Banks by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.77%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

