Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034,574 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

