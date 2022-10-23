Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $13.50 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.9% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 131,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 414,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 5.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

NYSE JPM opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

