AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $114.89 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

