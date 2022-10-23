Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,470 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $111,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $535,680. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

