Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $12.26 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 897,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $230,574,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,167,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.36. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

