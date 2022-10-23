AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $16,069,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $9,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 31,764 shares during the last quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 83,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,072,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $309,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 5,727 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $584,039.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,379. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $139.99.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

