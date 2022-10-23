Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Appian were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 67,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,103.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Trading Up 3.1 %

APPN stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

