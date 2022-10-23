Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 728.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $2,211,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

