Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 10,825 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

