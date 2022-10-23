Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,715 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 109.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 53.18%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

