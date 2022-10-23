Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 367 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palomar were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 42.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $81.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,664 shares of company stock worth $7,612,002 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Palomar Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.