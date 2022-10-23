Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,892 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $1,653,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $568,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $856,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 88,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $306,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NYSE SHC opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

