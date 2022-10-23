Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVT. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.77. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.