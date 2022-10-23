Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVT. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.24%.
InvenTrust Properties Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
Featured Articles
