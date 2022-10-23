Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after buying an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,521,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,394 shares of company stock worth $4,193,208 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $21.24 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.06.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

