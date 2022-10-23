Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Calix were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.69. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Calix from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

