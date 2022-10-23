Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,010 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

