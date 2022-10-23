Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,332 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $66,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,485 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

