Arizona State Retirement System Buys 4,020 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 121.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CERE opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $109,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $109,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,520 shares of company stock worth $5,382,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.