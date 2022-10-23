Arizona State Retirement System Buys 607 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Whelan Financial bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.