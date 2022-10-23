Arizona State Retirement System Buys 6,393 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 531.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 8.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.