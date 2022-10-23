Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

