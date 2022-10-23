Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $145.44 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.