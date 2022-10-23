Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

