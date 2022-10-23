Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

NYSE:CNK opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

