Arizona State Retirement System Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cannae were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cannae by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,500,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNNE. Stephens increased their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CNNE opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 104.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

